Inside SoCal: Summer Satiation (6/4)

A Westsider's New Bar serves up non-alcoholic cocktails that taste just like the real deal; in Venice, try out a brand-new food truck dishing some of the best lobster rolls in the city.



The New Bar

A new trend has made its way to the Westside – specialty non-alcoholic beverages that can be swapped out as 1-to-1 alternatives to your favorite wines and spirits. Brianda Gonzalez opened her shop in Venice less than a year ago and has made a splash in the beverage scene, bringing to life her vision of a curated non-alcoholic bottle shop. It's become so popular that Coachella tapped her to be the first official non-alcoholic beverage of the festival! Check out The New Bar online https://thenewbar.com/ or visit in person where the bar is open and serving up the anti-hangover.

1821 S Lincoln Boulevard

Venice, CA 90291

Little Anchor Lobster Truck

Kristin Ciccolella might be small, but her personality and the flavor she puts into her food is massive. As owner of The Anchor in Venice, she gained a cult following for her lobster rolls thanks to lobster flown in fresh daily, and no mayonnaise ever touches the meat. Some chives and a touch of truffle is all you'll get, and you'll be glad. It's heaven. But when the pandemic hit, she realized her dream was to take her show on the road, literally. She launched the Little Anchor Food Truck to bring her lobster rolls and a few other items to the public so she could be out and about in the community engaging her customers, making her food, and playing frisbee with the locals.

Find Little Anchor Lobster Food Truck locations by following them on Instagram at @littleanchorlobstertruck