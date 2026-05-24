Inside SoCal | Season of Renewal

Yamavaa - A story of renewal and resilience. For the Yuhaaviatam tribe, the humble yucca plant offers a living history woven into the resort.

Yamavaa

Spring is, since time memorial, the most important season for the Yuhaaviatam tribe. It's a season of renewal and resilience, and the season of the yucca harvest – their main source of materials and food. It's also why they named the resort and casino, "Yaamava," which directly translates to spring and renewal. At Yaamava, you can see the story of the yucca everywhere. It's the visual that makes up the "Y" logo, and you'll find ornate displays all over the property depicting the yucca and tribal life. While you enjoy the resort amenities (a world-class spa and serious dining options) or perhaps take in a concert, take a look around and you'll see a glimpse into the beautiful story of the Yuhaaviatam.

Yaamava Resort & Casino

777 San Manuel Blvd

Highland, CA 92346

yaamava.com