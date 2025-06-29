Inside SoCal: Seafood Uncovered (6/29)

Is the seafood on your plate really what you ordered? It might not be. A Loyola Marymount University project got to the bottom of the matter and inspired change in SoCal restaurants.

THE LOS ANGELES SEAFOOD MONITORING PROJECT

Assistant Professor of Biology, Demain Willette, and his Loyola Marymount University students posed a simple question: "Is the seafood ordered at local restaurants really what is served on the plate?" The answer was interesting – almost half of the time, what was ordered wasn't what was served. Fish mislabeling was extremely common, but since the inception of the Los Angeles Seafood Monitoring Project, things have changed for the better. Learn more about the project and its findings at losangelesseafoodproject.org.

FOUND OYSTER

If you've ever been curious about shucking an oyster, Chef Ari Kolender can certainly help you out. In fact, during the pandemic, his newly opened restaurant, Found Oyster (opened Fall 2019), did just that. They offered oysters to go, but with a caveat - you had to shuck them yourself. Thankfully, those days are behind us and you can belly up to the oyster bar and leave it to the pros. And don't just try the oysters, the entire menu is filled with delectables from the sea brought in fresh daily. Our favorites are the lobster roll, daily crudo and the clam chowder.

Found Oyster

4880 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

foundoyster.com