Inside SoCal | Recycling Further (10/13)

Most people embrace recycling in small ways, putting plastic and cardboard into the proper blue bins, but a select few are taking their recycling efforts further and their success has never smelled so sweet.

FURTHER PRODUCTS

When Marshall got the idea to convert his vehicle from diesel to vegetable oil, little did he or his wife realize this path would lead to a brand-new soap company. You see, a biproduct of converting vegetable oil to diesel is glycerin. And glycerin is the main ingredient in their products – soap, lotion, shampoo, cleanser, etc. What's more, he and his wife procure this oil from restaurants around town that would otherwise turn to waste. So, Further Products is the result of recycling further. Not only are these products effective, but they smell great and the entire company process boasts a zero waste discipline. It's something Megan & Marshall Dostal care a lot about innately. Both have a desire to reuse and recycle whenever possible. And thanks to Megan's touch, the products smell as wonderful as they are good for the planet. What's not to love? To learn more about their company and products, go to furtherproducts.com.

1PLASTICLIFE

Armando Ochoa is surprising in the best possible way. His humble and shy nature hides a powerhouse thinker and doer. What was simply research on fish tanks led to a desire to save the oceans from plastic. But why stop there? He dreamt up a 3-part plan to: 1) educate youth on recycling and inspire them to implement a plastic collection strategy; 2) employ those homeless to help sort and clean the plastic so it can be melted down; 3) turn the material into a new product (cell phone cases and face shields) to sell to consumers (all profits go right back into the organization to sustain it and grow it). Kudos to Principal Martha Gomez for seeing something special in Armando and the willingness of El Sereno Middle School to implement Armando's recycling program. Together, they are creating real change in the community. But trust me, this is only the beginning for Armando and his plastic warriors. For detail on 1PlasticLife and ways you can get involved, visit 1plasticlife.org