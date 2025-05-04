Inside SoCal: Pampering Mom (5/4)

If your mom needs a break, one of the best gifts you could offer is relaxation and Yaamava's award-winning Serrano Spa delivers on another level.

MOTHER'S DAY AT YAAMAVA

Sponsored by Yaamava Resort & Casino

This Mother's Day, Yaamava Resort and Casino is going all out. For those moms in desperate need of a break, the Serrano Spa is ready to welcome them with open arms, quiet and serious pampering (they were awarded the coveted Forbes 5 Star rating afterall). And if plans are already set, a gift card for a future treatment (and some of the spa's curated products) can do just the trick.

If Mom is looking to have some fun in the sun, the pool deck is the place to be. GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE SUN offers poolside music, relaxation, cocktails and food. And speaking of which, Celebrity Chef Jenny Martinez will be offering a custom Latin-inspired menu at Radiance Café. In fact, she'll be onsite on Saturday, May 10th for a meet and greet and cookbook signing. Space is limited so be sure to grab a reservation or ticket at yaamava.com/mom.