Inside SoCal: Neon-The Artform (10/2)

Featuring Neon, a craft handed down from the 1920s to present day, as showcased in Glendale's Museum of Neon Art.

The Museum of Neon Art encourages learning, curiosity and expression through the preservation, collection and interpretation of neon, electric and kinetic art.

For more information, visit:

216 S. Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91204

818.696.2149

https://www.neonmona.org/

DAVID OTIS JOHNSON

David Otis Johnson is a Neon Artist and instructor at the Museum of Neon Art. For more information, click on the links below:

http://www.davidotisjohnson.com/

https://www.instagram.com/davidotisjohnson/?hl=en