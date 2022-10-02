Watch CBS News
By Erica Olsen

/ CBS Los Angeles

Inside SoCal: Neon-The Artform (10/2)

Featuring Neon, a craft handed down from the 1920s to present day, as showcased in Glendale's Museum of Neon Art. 

The Museum of Neon Art encourages learning, curiosity and expression through the preservation, collection and interpretation of neon, electric and kinetic art. 

For more information, visit: 

216 S. Brand Blvd.
Glendale, CA 91204
818.696.2149

https://www.neonmona.org/

DAVID OTIS JOHNSON

David Otis Johnson is a Neon Artist and instructor at the Museum of Neon Art. For more information, click on the links below: 

http://www.davidotisjohnson.com/

https://www.instagram.com/davidotisjohnson/?hl=en

Erica Olsen
erica-olsen-1200x800-2018.jpg

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 8:20 AM

