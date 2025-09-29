Inside Socal: Neighborhood Gourmets

Local gourmet market McCall's and local confection artisan Audry Rowe team up and the results are delicious.

MCCALL'S MEAT AND FISH CO. David and Michelle Sarraf are no strangers to owning small businesses but owning McCall's Meat and Fish has been one of their most rewarding ventures. This couple's passion is food and, through McCall's, brings the best quality meat, produce and provisions to the neighborhoods they serve. And nothing makes them happier. The Staff is knowledgeable, friendly and customer service-oriented. Want to chat about a recipe? They'd love to. Need a suggestion? No problem. This gourmet shop, we dare say, inspires everyone who walks through those doors to whip up a wonderful meal, no matter your level of cooking. Their prices reflect the quality offered, but if you can afford to spend the extra cash, it will be a delicious decision.

McCall's Meat & Fish Co. locations:

Atwater Village - 2117 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Santa Monica - 1426 Montana Ave Ste 7, Santa Monica, CA 90403

ROWE'S MACAROONS

Once a television comedy agent at a top agency, Audrey Rowe decided to switch gears from entertainment to something sweeter: macaroons. She always loved being in the kitchen and realized her macaroon recipe was a huge hit with her friends, family, kids' teachers – basically everyone who tried them. So, why not make it a business, she thought? Turns out, it was a great idea, as was approaching David Sarraf at McCall's to stock his shelves with her plain, peanut butter, white, dark and milk chocolate-drenched Rowe's Macaroons. David had his entire McCall's staff try them to see if they were as delicious as he thought they were, and it was unanimous. You can find Audrey's macaroons at McCall's and other gourmet shops around Los Angeles. Trust us, these macaroons are no joke. Find her macaroons here - Find Rowe's Macaroons Locally.