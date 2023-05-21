Inside SoCal: Medical Miracles (5/21)

Stroke survivors want us to learn the signs and the importance of time.

Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center

Sponsored by Dignity Health

This Stroke Awareness Month, Dignity Health would like us all to learn a simple phrase: Be Fast. Not only does that represent the importance of time when it comes to responding to a stroke, but each letter represents a stroke symptom:

Balance: Is the person experiencing a sudden loss of balance or coordination?

Eyes: Is the person having a sudden change in vision or trouble seeing?

Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: : Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

Time: If you observe any of these signs, call 911.

At St. Mary Medical Center, their advanced stroke center has treated and saved the lives of so many. They are not only equipped and qualified to treat all stroke patients, but various other neurological conditions. They are the are committed to improving the outcomes for stroke patients due to their timely, technologically advanced comprehensive care. To learn more about Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center click HERE.