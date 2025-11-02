Inside SoCal | Latin Classics

LATIN CLASSICS

From dance to diner food, we're serving up Latin classics with flavor and flair.

LATIN MENU ITEMS AT NORMS

Sponsored by NORMS

When Norm Roybark opened NORMS in 1949, he recognized the community he served wanted the diversity represented on the menu. And so, Latin menu items appeared on the first menus at this classic diner. Today, NORMS continues to recognize its SoCal roots and has rolled out new Latin-inspired menu items including Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles Rojos, and our favorite, the Inside Out Steak Enchiladas. For a location near you, visit norms.com/locations.

Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo

Co-founders Raquel Ramirez and Alondra Ramirez created this non-profit organization to bring together a diverse group of Southern California dancers with the goal of educating the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music. Their dance company keeps traditions alive, as reflected in their authentic costumes and choreographies. Visit https://www.balletfolkloricoflordemayo.org/ for details.