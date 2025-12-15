Inside SoCal | Jazzing up LA

Over 40 years ago, Blue Note Jazz Club opened its doors in New York thanks to Danny Bensusan and his passion for jazz and more so, jazz musicians. He saw his club as an opportunity to provide an intimate setting to help get the word out about the world-class talent, and as a result, revitalized the jazz scene in the city. Its success was quick and lasting, and Bensusan's son felt the time had come to open a Blue Note here in Los Angeles. The response has been overwhelming, and for good reason. The talent on stage, every night, is extraordinary. The list of upcoming acts (which is continually growing) can be found at bluenotejazz.com/la.

Artist lineup for the end of December:

Dec 15 – Charles Lloyd Quartet

Dec 16-21 – Robert Glasper

Dec 22 – Mohini Dey

Dec 23-24 – Maurice MOBETTA Brown

Dec 27 – Buddy with The Don Brown Collective

Dec 28 – Katalyst & Friends Holiday Throwdown!

Dec 29 – Kenneth Whalum

Dec 31 – New Year's Eve with El Debarge

The Blue Note Jazz Club can be found at 6372 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and more information is available on their website.