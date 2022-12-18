Inside SoCal: Holiday Gift Guide (12/18)

Holiday gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list!

BURKE WILLIAMS

Give the gift of relaxation – a spa day for your special someone! In fact, Holiday Gift Card packages at Burke Williams offer a wide array of services and right now, are all 25% off. So, when you give, you receive! Plus, their gift baskets, candles sets and body products make for great stocking stuffers and gifts for co-workers, friends, or as a host/hostess gift! To learn more about their Holiday offerings, go to BurkeWilliams.com/Holiday

BOARDS BY MELISSA FRANCIS

They say the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, so why not create your own food board for just about anyone on your list! Thanks to some special tips from cookbook author Melissa Francis, you can customize a board that's beautiful and conscientious of all dietary restrictions.

Check out Melissa's just-released cookbook "Boards & Bites: Food Styling and Homemade Recipes for Elegant Party Planning" and you can become an expert on plating a beautiful board, even learning what plants in your own backyard might be edible and useful in decorating!

Boards & Bites: Food Styling and Homemade Recipes for Elegant Party Planning can be found at these retailers:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1684810639/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_taft_p1_i0

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/boards-and-bites-melissa-francis/1141371155?ean=9781684810635

IndieBound: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781684810635

Target: https://www.target.com/p/boards-and-bites-by-melissa-francis-hardcover/-/A-86272860#lnk=sametab