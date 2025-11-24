Inside SoCal | Gratitude for our Food

GRATITUDE FOR OUR FOOD

Stress-free meal planning tips for the Thanksgiving holiday, and the importance of awareness and gratitude for our food.

HOLIDAY MEALS AT NORMS

Meal planning around the Holidays can take its toll. It's easy to find yourself in a tailspin thinking about the various dishes that need to be prepared, groceries to be purchased, who likes what, etc. NORMS understands the burden and is ready to help! This Holiday, you can purchase the entire holiday meal for your family (and you don't even have to tell them). All of the classics are offered – from spiced ham to mashed potatoes, gravy and pies – the prep and cooking is all done for you. And if you'd rather not do dishes either, take it one step further and head to NORMS on Thanksgiving, Christmas or anytime in between and enjoy their Holiday menu. For a location near you, visit norms.com/locations.

The Giving Farm

Just behind the football field at Westminster High School is a very special area. It's called The Giving Farm, and it does just that. It gives students hands-on education about how produce, fruit trees, bees and livestock operate in a commercial operation. Plus, thanks to their partnership with Future Farmers of America (FFA), they are also learning key leadership skills.

This farm also gives back to the community. Thanks to the support of Solutions for Urban Agriculture, the farm operates on a scale that can provide consistent food to the OC Food Bank. In fact, almost everything harvested on the property goes directly to the food bank, offering a weekly source of nutrient-dense foods. With the cost of groceries, it couldn't come at a more crucial time. If you are interested in volunteering at or donating to The Giving Farm, go to solutionsforurbanag.org/the-giving-farm.