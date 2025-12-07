Inside SoCal: Gifting an experience

Looking for unique gifts for those on your holiday list? From self-care to performance art, gifting these different experiences will surely bring a smile to someone's face.

GIFTING A SPA DAY

Sponsored by Burke Williams

The ethos of Burke Williams is the gift of time and serenity, so what better way to show how much you care than with those precious offerings? From massages and facials to the sauna, jacuzzi and quiet rooms, anyone needing an escape and refuge from the craze of the holidays (or just daily life) will enjoy a Burke Williams spa day. And with locations across the Southland, there is likely one close by. Don't miss out on their discounted Holiday packages, and their refreshed H2V skincare line makes for a great stocking stuffer. Visit burkewilliams.com/holiday for all of the ways you can find comfort and joy this holiday season and beyond.

PACIFIC BALLET DANCE THEATRE

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre's mission is to perform captivating ballet presentations and offer engaging educational programs that nurture the talent and artistic creativity within the diverse community of Southern California. At the helm of the ballet company is Natasha Middleton whose familial ballet legacy spans three generations. For upcoming events and information about the organization visit pacificballettheatrela.org