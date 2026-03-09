Inside SoCal | Fermenting for Foodies

Watch CBS News
Erica Olsen
Erica Olsen
Erica Olsen is an Emmy-winning On-air Host for CBS Stations West (L.A., San Francisco, Sacramento) and the Integrated Marketing Executive Producer for CBS Stations
Japanese fermentation expert travels thousands of miles to Los Angeles to teach the art of fermenting foods at the Japanese American cultural and community center.

Japanese American Cultural and Community Center

In the heart of Little Tokyo in Downtown Los Angeles, the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC) offers the Japanese and Japanese American community of Los Angeles, as well as anyone interested in Japanese culture, a place to connect, learn, and enjoy authentic art and culture. At JACCC, you'll find curated experiences and programming spanning culinary, musical, literature and much more. To learn about upcoming programs and events at JACCC, visit jaccc.org.

JACCC

244 South San Pedro Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2725 | info@jaccc.org

