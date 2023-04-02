Inside SoCal: Exceptional Minds (4/2)

For those on the autism spectrum, unemployment rates are up to 85%, but this academy and studio is putting graduates to work in animation, visual effects, and related fields.

Exceptional Minds

Exceptional Minds is an academy and studio preparing young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in animation, visual effects, 3D gaming and related fields in the entertainment industry. But its impact is far greater. For those neurodiverse, it not only offers training and potential employment, but a sense of purpose for these young adults, and gratitude from their families. It offers the entertainment industry some of the hardest working and potentially overlooked talent. Special shout out to our Paramount family – Nickelodeon and CBS Sports – who have Exceptional Minds graduates as current employees. To learn more about the organization, visit https://exceptional-minds.org/

14144 Ventura Blvd. Ste. 100

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

818.387.8811