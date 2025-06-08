Inside SoCal: Dry Aged Fish (6/8)

This Los Angeles fishmonger says "fresh is boring" and others are taking note.

The Joint

Ever wanted coffee with your fish? Then The Joint in Sherman Oaks might be the place to be. Owner Liwei Liao discovered that eating raw, fresh fish is "boring" and found dry aging brings out a better taste profile. He says he originally wanted to "gatekeep" his findings, but now, he's sharing his techniques with seafood restaurants across Los Angeles.

13718 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA