Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal

Inside SoCal: Dry Aged Fish (6/8)

By Erica Olsen

/ KCAL News

Inside SoCal: Dry Aged Fish (6/8)
Inside SoCal: Dry Aged Fish (6/8) 04:59

This Los Angeles fishmonger says "fresh is boring" and others are taking note.

The Joint

Sponsored by Yaamava Resort & Casino  

Ever wanted coffee with your fish? Then The Joint in Sherman Oaks might be the place to be. Owner Liwei Liao discovered that eating raw, fresh fish is "boring" and found dry aging brings out a better taste profile. He says he originally wanted to "gatekeep" his findings, but now, he's sharing his techniques with seafood restaurants across Los Angeles.

The Joint

13718 Ventura Blvd 

Sherman Oaks, CA

Erica Olsen

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.