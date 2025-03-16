Inside SoCal: Community Connection (3/16)

During the challenging times we continue to face in Southern California, these groups have found that connecting with the community and one another in the simplest of ways can offer something invaluable.

READING RHYTHMS

While the act of reading is an individual experience, apparently it can also be a shared experience. Perhaps, even a party? That's what the founders of Reading Rhythms learned after coming together one evening to read and talk about what they read. When they started sharing on social media what they were doing, something sparked in book lovers. People wanted in on the action. And so Reading Rhythms was founded and today you'll find events spanning locations across the Nation. So, how does it work? On a designated night at a designated space, readers converge with a book in hand of their choosing to, yes, read, but also connect with one another. The event begins with a brief meditation to calm the collective mind, and then for 30 minutes you are encouraged to quietly read your book. After 30 minutes, you then chat with those around you about what you've read, your thoughts on it, anything that resonated. Back to reading once the discussion is over and the night concludes with a discussion around a specific topic offered by the night's organizer. The structure allows for introspection, conversation and a communal space to be with fellow book lovers. It's hard to explain what happens on these evenings, but it's incredibly safe and special, and the best excuse to finally read that book on your bedside table in the company of strangers who, because of their shared love of reading, don't feel like strangers for long. For upcoming reading parties, visit Reading Party Tickets. Learn more about Reading Rhythms at readingrhythms.co.

AGNES RESTAURANT & CHEESERY

When the Kalb's opened Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery in Old Pasadena, it was with the intent of creating a space for people to come together in a space so inviting (and delicious) that it felt like home. From the décor – the vintage Better Homes Cookbook and knickknacks, family photos of Thomas as a child with his Midwestern grandmother (who the restaurant is named after) and Vanessa's family who opened the first Southeast Asian grocery store in LA over 50 years ago – to the open concept eliminating any walls between the patrons and back of house, and, of course, the comfort food, it's a place where you instantly feel comfortable. According to the Kalb's, food is their love language, and we think you'll fall in love with the riff on Midwest meets Southeast Asian flavors and the warm space to commune with neighbors and those looking to simply have a great meal out. Don't forget to grab some of the specialty cheese from the shop to take home, and maybe a few chocolates for the drive. Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

40 W Green St

Pasadena, CA 91105