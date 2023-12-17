Inside SoCal: Classics With A Twist (12/17)

TWIST ON THE CLASSICS

"A Christmas Story" retold as a musical and behind-the-scenes of Cary Grant's Hollywood.

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

From the acclaimed songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — Tony Award for "Dear Evan Hansen," Academy Award for "La La Land," Golden Globe for "The Greatest Showman" — comes "A Christmas Story, The Musical," a new holiday tradition featuring a festive and nostalgic holiday-themed score that brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage, in a special Ahmanson production mounted just for Los Angeles December 5 to 31 (opening December 8). Tickets and information are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

"ARCHIE" THE MAN BEHIND CARY GRANT

Sponsored by BritBox

Did you know Cary Grant's real name was Archibald (Archie) Leach? There's a lot more you may not know the beloved actor, Cary Grant. Here are a few fun facts:

Grant was only nominated for 2 Oscars and never won. However, in 1970 Grant received an honorary Oscar presented by his friend Frank Sinatra.

Upon marrying the Woolworth heiress Betty Hutton (his second wife), they become known as "Cash and Cary."

Cary Grant never uttered the line, "Judy, Judy, Judy." It was actually Larry Storch in a Vegas standup routine who upon Judy Garlands' entrance in the club stated the infamous line in a perfect Grant accent. How it then became an iconic phrase is a mystery.

Learn more about the man behind Cary Grant in "Archie," BritBox's new 4-part original series streaming Dec 7.