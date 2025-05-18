Inside SoCal: Caddying for Change

These SoCal students didn't even know how to play golf, but learning to become caddies opened a whole new world thanks to the Chick Evans Scholarship.

CHICK EVANS SCHOLARSHIP

This year, five Los Angeles area high school seniors were awarded the Western Golf Association's Chick Evans Scholarship, a four-year housing and tuition scholarship for golf caddies and the nation's largest privately funded scholarship program. The fact that most of them didn't even know how to play golf, or much less caddie, didn't stop them from trying. Over three summers of caddying (thanks to the WGA Caddie Academy and the support and participation of local courses like the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club), they learned these key skills in order to apply for the scholarship. The added bonus? Receiving mentorship while caddying for business professionals on the golf course.

To qualify for the Evans Scholarship, each student must meet the Program's four selection criteria and show a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character – not to mention the willingness to learn golf if you don't already. For this scholarship, it's anybody's game. Learn more at wgaesf.org.