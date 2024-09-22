Inside SoCal | Buzzing Beauties (9/22)

In Chatsworth, Keith & Danny bring awareness of the plight of the honeybee. Their goal is to help you get over your fears, provide education, and even a concierge beekeeping service. You might surprise yourself and come to love, not fear, these buzzing beauties.

THE VALLEY HIVE

On a nondescript corner of Chatsworth sits a very small but impressive business dedicated to the plight of the honeybee, teaching anyone interested about their importance to our ecosystem and how much of a role they play in the food we eat today. Perhaps when you learn about the incredible things honeybees do for our world, you'll begin to appreciate them more and fear them less. It's done that for so many who have taken classes and put on a beekeeping suit to investigate a hive. Our Inside SoCal Crew did the very same and all came out on the other side fearing less, and enthralled by how, as a community, they work toward a common goal day in and day out. Something Keith and Danny who own The Valley Hive hope we can apply to our own lives to make the world a better place. While the rest of us are still catching up to that, they will happily provide in-person classes and a concierge beekeeping service, plus a gift shop filled with honey and other honey-based products.

Don't miss their Honey Competition on Sunday, November 10th from 5-8pm at their Chatsworth location. Enjoy honey-based cocktails, food, and entertainment. Proceeds go to military veterans and local students learning about the wonders of honeybees.

The Valley Hive

10535 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Chatsworth, CA

818-280-6500