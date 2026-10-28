Inside SoCal | Brentwood Gems

THATCHER'S WINE

It took Thatcher Baker-Briggs less than an hour to decide to open a wine shop. Years later, his cozy Brentwood shop is going strong. Thatcher challenges traditional wine rules and encourages people to enjoy wine without intimidation. Through the bottles he curates, Thatcher connects customers to different regions, cultures, and winemakers around the world, allowing them to experience places like Germany, France, or Spain from their own kitchen tables. Plus, he has the coolest wine fridge in town.

Thatcher's Wines

11718 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

thatcherswine.com/

REDDI CHICK

For nearly five decades, Stephen Salita and his wife Carol Salita helped make Reddi Chick far more than a neighborhood restaurant in Brentwood. Opened in 1948 and owned by the Salita family since 1979, the beloved spot has become a gathering place where generations of customers have shared meals, memories, and community. The CBS LA Team sends our deepest condolences to the Salita family for the recent passing of Stephen Salita. It is an honor to share this story and the lasting mark he left on both the business and the community he helped build.

Reddi Chick

225 26th St

Brentwood, CA 90402

brentwoodcountrymart.com/reddi-chick-bbq