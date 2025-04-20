Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal: Art in Paso (4/20)

By Erica Olsen

While Paso Robles is certainly known for its wine, the vast and varied artistic scene here isn't to be missed.

ART, TECH AND NATURE

Tucked into the hillsides of Paso Robles is an immersive art exhibit of light called Sensorio

Meandering through the 35 acres of property, your senses are activated, especially in the newest installation, FOSO (Fiber Optic Symphonic Orchestra). 

Dreamt up by UK visual artist, Bruce Munro, he knew how the installation should look, but needed to find someone to create the sound. He tapped famed composer Nainita Desai to create the score which plays throughout the installation as though you're walking in the midst of an orchestra - you'll hear the violins as if you're next to them, then a few steps further, the horns. 

It's a brilliant visceral journey blending art, technology and nature. All ages welcome, and food and beverages are available for purchase on property, with some nights offering live entertainment. 

For more information and to purchase tickets to Sensorio, visit sensoriopaso.com.

