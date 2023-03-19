Inside SoCal: A Taiwanese Adventure (3/19)

From Taipei to the Alishan Mountains, experience the culture, landscape, food, and people of Taiwan as we travel all around the island.

OUR TAIWANESE ADVENTURE

Sponsored by Taiwan Tourism

If you are planning a trip to Taiwan, here are the places we visited and recommend including in your travels.

Taipei:

Don't miss out on seeing the city from the top of Taipei 101. At its opening it was the tallest building in the world, and from the observation deck you can feel it's enormity. We also loved the Restaurant Bus experience which includes a 5-course meal while traveling around the city at night. Since Taiwan is known for its hot springs, be sure to experience one, and we loved how you can do that in your own room (as well as outside) at Gaia Hotel. Not to mention the staff is so lovely, and they have a serious wine cellar…ask to have a peek!

Kaohsiung:

A high speed rail from Taipei to Kaohsiung only takes 90 minutes, and upon arrival the Fo Guang Shan Museum should be your first stop. The tallest sitting bronze Buddha is remarkable in person, and don't miss out on a vegetarian feast at the restaurant. It's absolutely delicious. Most large cities in Taiwan have a Night Market and we really liked the one in Kaohsiung. A local's tip is to visit the street food vendors that have faded awnings because that means they are established and liked well enough for people to keep coming back!

Tainan:

This ancient city has so many fun twists and turns throughout. The Drum Tea House is fun theatrical experience with a delicious meal included, and a stop to a Chinese Herbal Medicine shop is not only a unique, but informative experience - they have so many barks and herbs to cure what ails! A trip to the Tainan Grand Matsu Temple offers a chance to ask the Goddess of the Ocean any pressing question and find out what your future holds. Close out the night with locals and tourists alike at Bar TCRC, recognized as one of Asia's Top 50 Bars. They have a fun spin on a classic – the Mai Tainan – or ask the staff to whip up something custom. Whatever it is, you can expect to find a little Taiwanese flair.

Alishan Mountains:

Hands down the best chicken soup I've ever had is at Max Wu's Ming Xin café, and order the blueberry tart (his wife's specialty) and cup of coffee (it's his own brand). Once you're stuffed, go hike in the Alishan National Forest. There are easy trails throughout, and more advanced if you so choose. The newly built Hotel Indigo Alishan is modern and beautiful, and a great spot to catch the famous Alishan sunrise. Before you leave, a visit to a tea plantation is a great idea. The area is known for its oolong tea, and we loved the Lin Yuan tea plantation. Opt for the tea ceremony experience and be sure to have lunch there as well. Each dish incorporates the use of tea in one way or another, and every bite was delicious!