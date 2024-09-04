Innocent person killed as police chase ends with violent crash in Fontana

Innocent driver killed as CHP pursuit ends with violent crash in Fontana

An innocent person was killed when a police chase out of Los Angeles ended in a violent crash in the Inland Empire.

California Highway Patrol officers say that they initiated the pursuit for failure to yield.

It came to a sudden end at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Beech Avenue in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. It was there that a white mini-SUV, being driven by the suspect, plowed into a red Ford Mustang.

Police tell KCAL News that at least one person was killed in the crash. They have not yet been identified.

After the crash, the suspect jumped out of their car and attempted to run on foot before they were taken into custody by CHP officers.

It's unclear if any others were injured.

One of the two cars involved in a violent collision at the end of a police chase in Fontana on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the intersection, where two heavily damaged cars could be seen. One, a red Ford Mustang, had severe damage to the driver's side. A white Jeep was spotted nearby, also suffering from damage to its front end.

Officers say that the intersection will be closed for several hours as their investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.