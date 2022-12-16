Innocent driver killed after attempted Westminster traffic stop

An attempted Westminster traffic stop led to a deadly crash this morning on Trask Ave.

Around 10 a.m., an Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy attempted to pull over a black Camaro traveling northbound on Newland St. near Westminster Ave. for fraudulent tags. The driver did not yield and ran a red light at Trask Ave., crashing into a black BMW traveling eastbound on Trask Ave.

The two occupants of the BMW were taken to a local hospital where the driver of the BMW, a 64-year-old man died. The passenger, a 54-year-old man, is in critical, but stable, condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect driver fled on foot and was located a short time later and taken into custody.