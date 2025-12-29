Watch CBS News
Inmates injured in LASD van crash on 5 Freeway in Pacoima

By
Julie Sharp
CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Two inmates being transported in a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department van were injured following a two-vehicle collision on the I-5 Freeway in Pacoima.

The Monday crash involving the inmate transfer van occurred around 8:50 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Paxton Street. Aerial footage showed another white van involved.

screenshot-2025-12-29-095642.png
LASD inmate transfer van crash on the 5 Freeway. CBS LA

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a total of five people were treated and transported for minor injuries.

Three lanes of the 5 Freeway are impacted as the crash is being cleared and investigated. 

