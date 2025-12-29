Inmates injured in LASD van crash on 5 Freeway in Pacoima

Two inmates being transported in a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department van were injured following a two-vehicle collision on the I-5 Freeway in Pacoima.

The Monday crash involving the inmate transfer van occurred around 8:50 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Paxton Street. Aerial footage showed another white van involved.

LASD inmate transfer van crash on the 5 Freeway. CBS LA

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a total of five people were treated and transported for minor injuries.

Three lanes of the 5 Freeway are impacted as the crash is being cleared and investigated.