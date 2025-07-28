2 guards allegedly stabbed by inmate in Los Angeles County state prison

Two guards from the Los Angeles County state prison were hospitalized after an inmate allegedly stabbed them Sunday night.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said prisoner Shuantae R. Taylor, 43, attacked the two officers while they were inspecting his cell. Investigators said he allegedly used an improvised weapon, which they found in the cell. Prison staff quickly stopped the attack. No one else was injured.

Medical personnel treated the guards at a nearby hospital. They were eventually discharged.

CDCR officials stated that they will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office once their investigation is complete. Taylor has been transferred to another prison and has been placed in restrictive housing.

Taylor has been serving a life sentence after a San Bernardino County court convicted him of a series of violent crimes, including rape, robbery and holding a hostage to avoid arrest.

While serving his life sentence, Taylor has received two more convictions for attacking guards. In 2019, a Kings County court sentenced him to four more years in prison for aggravated battery on a peace officer by gassing. The following year, a Kern County court sentenced him to 10 more years in prison for attacking another guard.