Inland Empire house fire leaves man dead

A house fire in the Inland Empire on Sunday left a man dead, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Redlands Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Wabash Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 76-year-old man, whom they referred to as a "burn victim," in the driveway as the rear of the home was on fire.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished within about 20 minutes, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No additional details were immediately made available.