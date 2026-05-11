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Inland Empire house fire leaves man dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A house fire in the Inland Empire on Sunday left a man dead, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Redlands Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Wabash Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 76-year-old man, whom they referred to as a "burn victim," in the driveway as the rear of the home was on fire.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished within about 20 minutes, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No additional details were immediately made available.

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