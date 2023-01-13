Injured driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after reported shooting
A man who may have been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway near Culver City was taken to a hospital.
According to Culver City police, the man drove to the Sony Pictures Studios in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard about 6 a.m. on Friday and sought help, telling authorities he was wounded on the freeway.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of an injury described as not life-threatening.
An investigation is being conducted by the California Highway Patrol.
