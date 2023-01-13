Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after reported shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

A man who may have been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway near Culver City was taken to a hospital.

According to Culver City police, the man drove to the Sony Pictures Studios in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard about 6 a.m. on Friday and sought help, telling authorities he was wounded on the freeway.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of an injury described as not life-threatening.

An investigation is being conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 8:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.