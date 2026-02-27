Inglewood's Serving Spoon wins 2026 James Beard America's Classics Award

A family-owned restaurant in Inglewood won a 2026 James Beard Award, the "Oscars of food" honor for the nation's food and beverage professionals.

The Serving Spoon was recognized in the America's Classics category, celebrating independently owned restaurants, "serving delicious food across many years."

"This is for Inglewood! This is for our Grandfather, our parents, our team and everyone that had a hand in this special place called The Serving Spoon! We are truly grateful and we can't wait to see you!," the restaurant posted on Instagram.

Reflecting the local character and cultural traditions, "The Spoon," as it's called by locals, "has served as a vital social and cultural anchor for the Black community in Los Angeles for over 40 years," the James Beard Foundation wrote.

Serving Southern fare, the menu offers combination platter choices of catfish filets, fried chicken wings, waffles, pancakes, cornbread and creamy grits – just to name a few.

"Daily specials, like Wednesdays' oxtails and weekends-only shrimp and grits, have garnered a devoted following throughout the Southland," the James Beard Foundation wrote.

The breakfast and lunch hub on Centinela Avenue was founded in 1983 by Harold E. Sparks; his daughter, Angela, and her husband, J.C. Johnson, took ownership in 2004. The Sparks' grandchildren, Justin Johnson and Jessica Bane now run the business.