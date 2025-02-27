Catalytic converter thieves killed 48-year-old father in Inglewood, police say

The Inglewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting took place around 3:22 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and died. Relatives identified the victim as 48-year-old Johnny Sanchez.

"Was an extreme Dodger fan. He was a big man of faith, never missed mass on Sunday, he volunteered on Sunday mornings at church," his sister Susana Sanchez said.

Sanchez's family said he received a promotion and woke up early Tuesday to get to work. When he went outside, he saw two men trying to steal his neighbor's catalytic converter.

"All he said was 'hey,'" his sister said. "No physical confrontation and he was shot in his chest."

Susana said her brother supported his wife and two sons as the sole breadwinner.

"A life is not worth a piece of metal," she said. "We're asking for prayers and help to support my sister-in-law during this time."

Video footage from the scene shows suspects fleeing in a gold Toyota Camry, heading south on North Chester Avenue and east on 65th Street. Officers said the Camry had tinted windows, a sunroof and a missing fog light. Capt. Newal Cochran said the Inglewood Police Department is working with other agencies to find the suspects.

"All hands on deck with this one," he said.

Police believe the suspects in the vehicle are armed and dangerous. They urge the public to exercise caution.

"When you come across someone that's stealing your catalytic converter, it would behoove you not to engage them because there's a good chance they might be armed," Cochran said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Luis Rodriguez at 310-412-5124.

The Sanchez family created a fundraising page to help with the funeral and other expenses.

"You took a member of our family, you took a member of this city, you took a big part of our heart," Susana said.