Inglewood man arrested for 2024 hit-and-run crash in Torrance

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Torrance police arrested an Inglewood man accused of intentionally crashing into a pedestrian last year. 

Sergio Martinez Jr. allegedly ran over a pedestrian on March 25, 2024, in the 18400 block of Elgar Avenue. Witnesses told investigators that Martinez yelled "RIP" as he drove away from the scene, according to the Torrance Police Department. 

Detectives located Martinez, an Inglewood resident, and arrested him for a $1 million warrant for attempted murder. They also booked him for an armed robbery in Joshua Tree. 

Investigators have submitted their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. 

The Torrance Police Department urged anyone with information about the case to contact officers at (310) 328-3456.

