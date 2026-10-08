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Los Angeles County Fire Department crews battle Inglewood commercial fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are battling heavy flames at an Inglewood commercial building, as thick smoke billows from a collapsed roof.

Aerial footage showed crews on the roof of the La Michoacana business, fighting fire at the building in the 700 block of E. Hyde Park Boulevard.

According to LAFD, crews arrived at the scene at 12:05 p.m. to battle the 2nd alarm commercial fire.

No injuries have been reported yet.

This is a developing story. 

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Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are battling heavy flames at an Inglewood commercial building on E.Hyde Park Boulevard. CBS LA

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