Los Angeles County Fire Department crews battle Inglewood commercial fire

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are battling heavy flames at an Inglewood commercial building, as thick smoke billows from a collapsed roof.

Aerial footage showed crews on the roof of the La Michoacana business, fighting fire at the building in the 700 block of E. Hyde Park Boulevard.

According to LAFD, crews arrived at the scene at 12:05 p.m. to battle the 2nd alarm commercial fire.

No injuries have been reported yet.

This is a developing story.