Information sought after act of vandalism at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities were asking the public for information related to an act of vandalism at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library overnight. 

Employees came upon graffitti on one of the entrance signs of the library just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. In black spray paint, the graffiti read "Ron DeFascist."

Police believe the vandalism took place during the night. There was no indication of any threats or other crimes, police said. 

"The Library employees were able to remove the graffiti ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' visit later today," police added.

DeSantis is expected to headline a local fundraiser across the street from Disneyland as part of his planned visit to California.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the Simi Valley Police Department Tip Line at (805) 583-6984.  

First published on March 5, 2023 / 9:55 AM

