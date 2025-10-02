Freight train derails in city of Industry, spilling packages onto tracks

A freight train derailed in the city of Industry early Thursday morning, causing dozens of packages to spill onto the tracks and force a large cleanup effort.

The derailment was reported at around 7:20 p.m. in the Union Pacific rail yard located in the 1700 block of Arenth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One of the derailed cars that appeared to split from the fall and spill packages from within. KCAL News

Firefighters said that they were initially called to the scene for reports of downed electrical wires, but when they arrived they found the derailed train that had knocked over several power poles.

Fifteen cars derailed during the incident, which remains under investigation. No passenger cars were attached to the train.

No injuries were reported and despite a hazardous materials team being called to the scene, there was no word of any spillage from the derailment.

"Cleanup is underway and the incident is under investigation," said a statement from a Union Pacific spokesperson.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where the rail cars could be seen laying on the side just off the tracks. One of the cars appeared to have split open from the fall. It was surrounded by packages that were strewn across the ground.