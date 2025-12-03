Watch CBS News
Incident ends with Los Angeles police shooting in San Fernando Valley; 2 injured, 1 in custody

By
Austin Turner
CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

At least two people were injured and another was taken into custody after a violent incident in the San Fernando Valley ended with a Los Angeles police shooting, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers headed to the 17200 block of Valerio Street in Lake Balboa around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a man suffering from a mental health-related episode.

It's not yet clear what happened before officers arrived, but a police shooting occurred, the LAPD said. 

At least two people were transported to a local hospital. A 60-year-old man was transported with stab wounds and a 35-year-old man was transported with gunshot wounds.

A suspect was also in custody, police said. It's not yet clear if the individuals involved knew each other.

No additional details into the circumstances of the incident were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

