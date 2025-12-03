Incident ends with Los Angeles police shooting in San Fernando Valley; 2 injured, 1 in custody

At least two people were injured and another was taken into custody after a violent incident in the San Fernando Valley ended with a Los Angeles police shooting, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers headed to the 17200 block of Valerio Street in Lake Balboa around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a man suffering from a mental health-related episode.

It's not yet clear what happened before officers arrived, but a police shooting occurred, the LAPD said.

At least two people were transported to a local hospital. A 60-year-old man was transported with stab wounds and a 35-year-old man was transported with gunshot wounds.

A suspect was also in custody, police said. It's not yet clear if the individuals involved knew each other.

No additional details into the circumstances of the incident were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.