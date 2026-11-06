In-N-Out CEO calls California exodus rumors "dumbest business decision ever"

CEO Lynsi Snyder put the rumors of In-N-Out leaving California to bed by calling the idea "the dumbest business decision ever."

Rumors about the burger giant leaving the state started to swirl when Snyder moved to Tennessee.

"This is where we started," Snyder said. "It is where we are now, and it's where we will always be.

She set the record straight in a video the burger chain produced and shared with CBS LA. She said that the rumors couldn't be further from the truth.

"The dumbest business decision ever," Snyder said. "We continue to grow in California. We have lots of stores slotted for future cities in California."

In-N-Out is always putting down new roots in Tennessee, a move Snyder said began with a suggestion from her husband to raise their family there and grow the business east of the Mississippi River.

"I felt it, and then I started looking at it, just praying, and I'm like, I think you're right," Snyder said. "I think that's where we're supposed to go."

Snyder said the company is also eyeing states like Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico for possible future expansion. She said the chain won't grow overnight, but will grow slowly and steadily to make sure every burger is just as tasty as the ones her grandparents first cooked in 1948 at their Baldwin Park burger stand.