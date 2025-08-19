Immigration concerns top of mind for Cal State LA students on first day of class

While the administration of Cal State L.A. is assuring students and staff that campus will remain a "safe space" free of federal immigration enforcement, tensions are still running high as instruction for the fall semester begins on Tuesday.

Administrators say they're focused on providing a "safe and inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff, regardless of their immigration status" as class kicks off. The university has provided a list of resources on its website that includes legal support and rights that students should know if contacted by federal immigration enforcement officers.

The university is allowing students to take online classes if they feel uncomfortable leaving their homes.

"I know some people that have a lot of anxiety coming to school and they don't even have rides to school anymore because their parents don't want to drive them," said Valerie Perez, a student at the university.

Still, some students have expressed concern as they began to trickle onto campus Tuesday morning.

An ongoing legal battle between the Trump administration and California leadership could determine the future of immigration raids in the state. An appeals court recently upheld a previous ruling that immigration enforcement officers cannot target certain groups without first having a reasonable suspicion that they could be unauthorized immigrants.

Reasonable suspicions can't be based on race, ethnicity, languages spoken or their location, the ruling states. CSULA's student population was 75% Hispanic in the spring 2025 semester, according to the university's own statistics.

Despite the ruling, immigration raids have continued in the L.A. area, and those on campus who oppose the immigration enforcement tactics of President Trump are aware that their classmates could potentially be targets.

"It's a terrible thing that's happening but I can't really do much to help or prevent it," said student Aaron Garcia.