Help needed to identify second suspect in attempted robbery, shooting at Melrose Avenue store

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a man as he chased him through a Melrose area boutique in a robbery attempt, but police are looking for a second suspect in the incident.

Jamario Kevin Ray of Los Angeles is being held without bail in connection with the April 10 shooting and attempted robbery on Melrose Avenue. Ray was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and had a warrant for a parole violation, and has since been charged with one count each of attempted murder, attempted robbery, and being a felon with a gun.

(credit: LAPD)

According to the LAPD, Ray is believed to be one of two men who chased down a man wearing an expensive watch into a clothing store on Melrose Avenue. The man who was being chased ran inside the store and towards a backroom, while the suspects followed and fired six rounds in his direction. He was not hit by gunfire, police said.

Detectives located more surveillance video from near the alley where the robbery suspects were seen coming from, and determined they had arrived in a vehicle and were driven away by a third person.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in the robbery. He was described as a Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and between 170 and 190 pounds. He wore a navy hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or any other incidents involving one of the suspects, can contact detectives Alonzo or Mrakich at (213) 486-6840.