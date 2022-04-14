Help needed to identify arsonist who set 5 vehicles on fire in Carson

Authorities need help identifying a person they say set several vehicles on fire in the Carson area.

The incident happened on Feb. 25 in the parking area of an apartment complex at 2705 E. Monroe St.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, surveillance video captured a person pouring an apparently ignitable liquid on five vehicles, then setting them on fire. The arsonist was last seen running west on Monroe Street, then south onto Prospect Avenue.

An image released by authorities show the arsonist wore all black clothes, including a type of black hat, face covering, and a hoodie with a white design on it. Authorities further described the person as heavy-set, wearing long shorts, and white high socks.

Authorities also released the description of a vehicle in connection with the arson. It was described as a dark-colored 1990s Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with non-matching chrome and stock rims. Investigators believe the vehicle frequents the crime scene and may belong to a local resident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sgt. J. Eguia of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau/Arson Explosives Detail at (323) 881-7501.