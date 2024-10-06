Watch CBS News
Local News

Iconic Bob's Big Boy statue gets Halloween makeover as restaurant aims for full restoration

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Iconic Bob's Big Boy statue gets Halloween makeover as restaurant aims for full restoration
Iconic Bob's Big Boy statue gets Halloween makeover as restaurant aims for full restoration 00:32

Broken Bob is all set for Halloween.

The iconic blue-eyed Big Boy statue at Bob's Big Boy was damaged in a crash on August 28, when a car hit a fire hydrant, sending debris flying and striking the statue.

While repairs are underway, the burger joint is keeping the mood lively by dressing Bob as Frankenstein. He's painted green, and the top of his head features a zombie brain.

On Instagram, the diner wrote: "IT'S ALIVE !! 💚." 

The restaurant is working to draw attention to Bob, hoping to raise enough funds for his restoration. Since the crash, they've been caring for the damaged statue, keeping it clean, and organizing various fundraisers to help mend the beloved icon.

bobs-big-boy-cleaning.jpg
A Bob's Big Boy employee tends to the wounded statue.  KCAL News
Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.