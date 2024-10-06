Iconic Bob's Big Boy statue gets Halloween makeover as restaurant aims for full restoration

Broken Bob is all set for Halloween.

The iconic blue-eyed Big Boy statue at Bob's Big Boy was damaged in a crash on August 28, when a car hit a fire hydrant, sending debris flying and striking the statue.

While repairs are underway, the burger joint is keeping the mood lively by dressing Bob as Frankenstein. He's painted green, and the top of his head features a zombie brain.

On Instagram, the diner wrote: "IT'S ALIVE !! 💚."

The restaurant is working to draw attention to Bob, hoping to raise enough funds for his restoration. Since the crash, they've been caring for the damaged statue, keeping it clean, and organizing various fundraisers to help mend the beloved icon.

A Bob's Big Boy employee tends to the wounded statue. KCAL News