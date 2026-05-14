Federal agents search homes tied to Ventura County immigration rights group

An immigration rights group in Ventura County spoke out against the Department of Homeland Security after federal agents searched some of their members' homes on Wednesday.

VC Defensa is a coalition of volunteer organizations that provide resources and legal aid for communities affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. They also patrol neighborhoods to alert residents of ICE raids.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that agents from the Homeland Security Investigations served warrants and seized some items.

"Several members of this organization have been previously arrested for ambushing federal law enforcement and destruction of government property," DHS said in the statement. "This remains an ongoing investigation. To protect its integrity, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. Under President Trump, if you assault law enforcement officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

VC Defensa denounced the search warrants, calling it an unconstitutional scare tactic.

"This is completely unconstitutional, clearly an intimidation tactic being used against people who are exercising their right to organize and protect their community," said Reem Yassin, a lawyer for the group. "We will be taking legal action to fight back against these unjust attacks."