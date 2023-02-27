Watch CBS News
Local News

Hypothermia victims airlifted to safety after Tujunga Wash fills with storm water

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Rescue crews airlifted two people and a cat who were overcome by water while camping in the Tujnga Wash on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 11200 block of Oro Vista Avenue, located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, after learning that a vehicle parked in the area had been surrounded by storm water. 

"Though no imminent physical peril, the pair exhibited signs of hypothermia upon LAFD contact, and accepted an offer of medical care," said a statement from LAFD. "The trio have been hoisted into a hovering LAFD rescue helicopter."

Firefighters said that the group was camping in the vehicle on Sunday when the area filled with water. 

There was no further information available on their condition.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.