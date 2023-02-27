Hypothermia victims airlifted to safety after Tujunga Wash fills with storm water

Rescue crews airlifted two people and a cat who were overcome by water while camping in the Tujnga Wash on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 11200 block of Oro Vista Avenue, located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, after learning that a vehicle parked in the area had been surrounded by storm water.

"Though no imminent physical peril, the pair exhibited signs of hypothermia upon LAFD contact, and accepted an offer of medical care," said a statement from LAFD. "The trio have been hoisted into a hovering LAFD rescue helicopter."

Firefighters said that the group was camping in the vehicle on Sunday when the area filled with water.

There was no further information available on their condition.