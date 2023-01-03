Husband describes the horrifying Alhambra fire that killed his wife, seriously injured the rest of his family

Heartbroken doesn't come close to describing the pain and grief Carlos Mendez is feeling.

Since Friday, his world has been turned upside down when his Alhambra home caught on fire, trapping his wife and five children inside. Mendez was able to escape through a window and went back in for his family.

Carlos Mendez sits in front of a vigil built for his wife. She died in a tragic fire that also hospitalized his five kids. CBSLA

Mendez ran into the home's restroom and found his two daughters and wife laying on the floor. He was able to grab their girls but had to leave his wife behind. Neighbor Fahren James said Mendez never gave up.

"He just continued to try to run back into that house to grab his family," said James. "The most crushing thing is that you never believe that you did enough."

Paramedics rushed Mendez's wife and children to the hospital shortly after the fire. Unfortunately, his beloved wife died last Saturday.

"I couldn't save my wife," said Mendez. "That's what really bothers me."

Neighbors lined the front of the Mendez home with flowers and candles. James said that the family's home stood out on the block because the Mendez family went all out for the holidays.

"I'm not Spanish-speaking but you don't have to understand the language to understand the pain and the heartbreak that is happening," said James.

As his children recover in the hospital, Mendez said they're asking for this mom but he's not ready to tell them she's gone.

"My wife sacrificed her life for her daughters," said Mendez. "She was a hero because she ran through the ashes and smoke to bring my daughters out and bring them over to me."

Two of his children have returned home. The three others remain hospitalized but are showing signs of improvement.