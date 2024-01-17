Husband and wife from Riverside arrested for sexually and physically abusing kids

Riverside police on Wednesday released the photos of a husband and wife accused of physically and sexually abusing kids.

Jose Cruz Martinez, 47, and his wife Dawn Renee Johnson, 48, allegedly abused a boy and a girl 10 years ago, however, police only recently started their investigation into the couple in the last few months, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officers arrested Martinez on Jan. 5 and booked him into jail for multiple counts of sexual and physical abuse violations of kids younger than 10 years old. Police arrested Johnson five days later and booked her for helping Martinez carry out the abuse.

Photos of suspects Jose Cruz Martinez (left) and Dawn Renee Johnson (right). Riverside PD

They are both being held in custody in lieu of a $2 million bail.

Martinez worked as a youth volunteer at a Riverside church from 2016 to 2023. Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact Detective C. Wilcox at (951) 353-7133 or email at CWilcox@RiversideCA.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Detective V. Mutuku at (951) 353-7945 or via email at VMutuku@RiversideCA.gov.

Information can be anonymously sent to investigators through the RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov