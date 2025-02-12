Husband accused of killing his wife in Encino is charged with murder

A Santa Monica man accused of shooting his wife to death as she left a religious meeting in Encino with their teenage son has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Sean Farzan, 64, allegedly killed his wife, Linda Farzan, 54, on Feb. 5 amid the couple's pending divorce — fleeing the scene on foot before being arrested nearby, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. that evening in the 18000 block of Santa Rita Street, police said.

Police investigate the scene in Encino where a man was accused of fatally shooting his wife on Feb. 5, 2025. KCAL News

He has been charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of felony child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, as prosecutors allege the victim was with their underage son at the time.

"This was a tragic and deeply disturbing shooting that took place in front of a child," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement announcing the charges. "No family should ever have to endure such a tragedy."

Farzan is scheduled to face arraignment on Feb. 20 at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

No other details about the case have been released by prosecutors or police.