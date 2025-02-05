Husband arrested for allegedly shooting wife to death in Encino neighborhood

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man for allegedly shooting his wife to death in an Encino neighborhood Wednesday night.

Investigators said the shooting happened at roughly 7:20 p.m. in the 18000 block of Santa Rita Street. Based on its preliminary information, LAPD believes the 64-year-old man shot his 54-year-old wife near a Toyota Sequoia along the road.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they will release more information.