Watch CBS News
Local News

Husband arrested for allegedly shooting wife to death in Encino neighborhood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man for allegedly shooting his wife to death in an Encino neighborhood Wednesday night.

Investigators said the shooting happened at roughly 7:20 p.m. in the 18000 block of Santa Rita Street. Based on its preliminary information, LAPD believes the 64-year-old man shot his 54-year-old wife near a Toyota Sequoia along the road. 

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they will release more information.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.