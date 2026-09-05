Watch CBS News
Local News

Hurricane Marie diverts from Southern California but rocky waters, rain chances remain

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

While Hurricane Marie continues to travel well offshore of Southern California, the effects will still be felt at a less intense level over Labor Day weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring impacts starting late Saturday in the form of rain and hazardous surf conditions that are expected to last several days.

"[Marie] will remain well offshore of SoCal, will bring impacts to the region over the weekend into early next week," a NWS bulletin said. "Rain is favored late Saturday and Sunday focused over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties."

Slight chances of rain will exist in Orange County and the Inland Empire late Saturday before expanding on Sunday.

"Everyone is worried, 'Is that going to affect our plans this weekend'," said CBS LA Weather Anchor Chloe Carlson. "Well for some of you, you may have to find a different time to barbecue."

Most of the region is likely to experience at least some rain on Sunday, although inland areas are forecast for less than one-third of an inch. 

The main concern is dangerous conditions along the coasts. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected through Tuesday night due to large waves and strong rip currents. Those who choose to go to the beach in the next several days should stay close to lifeguard towers and avoid rock jetties, the NWS warned.

Heat will be less of an issue, with high temperatures on the weekend topping out in the high 80s for inland areas.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue