Hurricane Marie diverts from Southern California but rocky waters, rain chances remain

While Hurricane Marie continues to travel well offshore of Southern California, the effects will still be felt at a less intense level over Labor Day weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring impacts starting late Saturday in the form of rain and hazardous surf conditions that are expected to last several days.

"[Marie] will remain well offshore of SoCal, will bring impacts to the region over the weekend into early next week," a NWS bulletin said. "Rain is favored late Saturday and Sunday focused over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties."

Slight chances of rain will exist in Orange County and the Inland Empire late Saturday before expanding on Sunday.

"Everyone is worried, 'Is that going to affect our plans this weekend'," said CBS LA Weather Anchor Chloe Carlson. "Well for some of you, you may have to find a different time to barbecue."

Most of the region is likely to experience at least some rain on Sunday, although inland areas are forecast for less than one-third of an inch.

The main concern is dangerous conditions along the coasts. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected through Tuesday night due to large waves and strong rip currents. Those who choose to go to the beach in the next several days should stay close to lifeguard towers and avoid rock jetties, the NWS warned.

Heat will be less of an issue, with high temperatures on the weekend topping out in the high 80s for inland areas.