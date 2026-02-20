Huntington Park police search for possible suspects in burned building

Fire crews and police officers are responding to a Huntington Park commercial building, searching for possible suspects after a fire in the building was extinguished.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to a call around 11:22 a.m. to a commercial building fire at E. 57th Street and Pacific Boulevard.

According to LACoFD, there were three suspects inside the building, and one escaped through a window.

"Two could possibly be inside," Pauline McGee, LACoFD, said.

Aerial footage showed Huntington Police Department officers with guns drawn, attempting to gain access to the burned building.