Huntington Park police search for possible suspects in burned building

Julie Sharp
Fire crews and police officers are responding to a Huntington Park commercial building, searching for possible suspects after a fire in the building was extinguished.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to a call around 11:22 a.m. to a commercial building fire at E. 57th Street and Pacific Boulevard.

According to LACoFD, there were three suspects inside the building, and one escaped through a window.

"Two could possibly be inside," Pauline McGee, LACoFD, said.

Aerial footage showed Huntington Police Department officers with guns drawn, attempting to gain access to the burned building. 

screenshot-2026-02-20-122516.png
Huntington Park police officers search for possible suspects in a burned commercial building. CBS LA

