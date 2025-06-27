Huntington Park man arrested for collision with immigration agents

Federal agents arrested a Huntington Park man Friday morning after he allegedly "rammed his car" into a border patrol vehicle last Friday during an immigration sweep in the city of Bell, according to Customs and Border Protection.

CBP said Jorge Sierra-Hernandez caused significant damage to the agent's vehicle and obstructed the operation. The federal agency said a crowd of people assaulted, threw rocks and surrounded agents immediately after the crash.

Marissa, a friend of Sierra-Hernandez and his girlfriend Jenny, described the collision as "an accident."

"They were in an accident in Bell trying to leave the area because of a raid," Marissa said. "They got brake-checked by an ICE vehicle."

A week after the collision, federal agents tracked Sierra-Hernandez to his home in Huntington Park. Neighbors said they watched an armored vehicle park outside the house before agents used a drone to survey the property. Security video from a neighboring property shows federal agents using an explosive to blast open his front door around 6 a.m., Friday morning.

As officers moved in, security video from Sierra-Hernandez's home shows a woman whom neighbors identified as Jenny being escorted out with her two children.

"Why would you have 15 men going into their home, breaking down their door and sending in the drone," said Marissa, a friend of Jenny. "She was asleep with her kids."

Marissa, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, said Jenny and her kids were sleeping when the agents prepared to blow open her door.

"One of our neighbors called her and they moved in time," Marissa said. "It could have been a lot worse for them."